NEET Counselling 2021 Soon: From Seat Quota to Last Year Cut-offs, 5 Things to Know Before Applying for Medical Colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 counselling soon for admission to undergraduate medical courses at the official website at mcc.nic.in. The exam was held on September 12 and the results were released on November 1. Here are five things to know before applying for medical admissions:

NEET 2021: Cut off percentile

For the general category candidates, they need to secure at least 50 percentile marks to clear NEET 2021. While those belonging to the SC, ST, must secure 40 percentile and PwD candidates need to score 45 percentile. The central and state authorities will prepare a merit list based on the rank of the candidates for medical colleges falling under their jurisdiction.

Advertisement

>Also read| Student Who Lost Seat due to Lack of Funds Cracks NEET Again Using Friend’s Edtech Subscription

NEET 2021 couselling: Central and state quota

Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET can get admission to state quota seats or All India Quota (AIQ) in both government and private colleges. While 15% of total medical and dental seats will be offered under AIQ, the remainign 85% will be under the state quota. The government has now approved the reservation of 27% of seats for OBC, 10% for EWS students in addition to the existing quota of 7.5% for ST and 15% for SC students.

NEET 2021 couselling: Documents Required

The score to get admissions to medical colleges across the country is in the range of 138 to 720. The candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks must keep their documents ready.

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

Advertisement

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

>Read| NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon: Check List of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

NEET 2021 couselling: 2020 Cut Offs Of The Top Medical Colleges

Every year, the top medical colleges for NEET-UG admission to various medical programmes release their opening and closing rank. Here are the closing ranks for top government colleges, in the last five years.

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi: 90

VMMC Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi: 163

Advertisement

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi: 324

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi: 571

Government Medical College, Chandigarh: 776

Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai: 457

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow: 1800

Stanley Medical College, Chennai: 5253

Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Insitute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak: 6573

Advertisement

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai: 2828

>Read| Madhya Pradesh NEET 2021 Counselling to Begin Soon, Here’s All You Need To Know

NEET 2021 couselling: Tamil Nadu Govt Passes Bill to Scrap Central Medical Exam

If the centralised medical entrance exam continues then there might not be enough expert doctors for being employed in the government hospitals, reveals 165 pages report titled The Justice AK Rajan committee was formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to study the socio-economic impact of NEET.

The 165-pages report is finally released. This is the report basis on which the Tamil Nadu assembly has voted against having the NEET. The state has sought exemption from the centralised exam for its students. The state govt suggests that students must be enrolled in colleges based on class 12 marks instead of NEET.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.