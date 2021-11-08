NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon: Check List of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon at its official website at mcc.nic.in. Students will be required to register themselves to participate in the NEET 2021 undergraduate counselling and mark their choices and seat preference based on their scores.

Following the registration process, the concerned authority will release the seat allotment list, and the students satisfied with the allotted seats will have to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

Every year the Ministry of Education releases the NIRF rankings for colleges across the country. Here’s the list of top medical colleges as per the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021:

Top 10 medical colleges as per NIRF 2021

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Top 10 dental colleges as per NIRF 2021

Rank 1: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

Rank 2: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 3: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

Rank 5: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 6: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Rank 8: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

Rank 9: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Dharwad

Rank 10: SRM Dental College, Chennai

The NEET 2021 results were declared on November 1 that saw three students jointly securing rank 1. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the exam out which more than 95 per cent appeared.

