NEET Counselling 2021 to Begin Soon: Check List of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 soon at its official website at mcc.nic.in. Students will be required to register themselves to participate in the NEET 2021 undergraduate counselling and mark their choices and seat preference based on their scores.
Following the registration process, the concerned authority will release the seat allotment list, and the students satisfied with the allotted seats will have to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.
Every year the Ministry of Education releases the NIRF rankings for colleges across the country. Here’s the list of top medical colleges as per the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021:
>Top 10 medical colleges as per NIRF 2021
Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
>Top 10 dental colleges as per NIRF 2021
Rank 1: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
Rank 2: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 3: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
Rank 5: King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 6: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
Rank 8: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
Rank 9: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Dharwad
Rank 10: SRM Dental College, Chennai
The NEET 2021 results were declared on November 1 that saw three students jointly securing rank 1. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the exam out which more than 95 per cent appeared.
