NEET Counselling Begins for Admission to UP-Based Medical Colleges

The registration for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling (NEET PG) round 1 counselling has begun. Those waiting for it can now register and apply for online application for MD and MS courses at the official website — upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in. The registration and online application started on January 12, 2022, and will continue till January 17.

The candidates of Uttar Pradesh can now participate in the UP NEET 2021 counselling process. Post-registration, the registered candidates will have to select and confirm their colleges.

>Read| NEET is Not Against Social Justice: TN BJP Chief

Advertisement

Once the registration is done, the administering body will tentatively release the merit list of registered candidates on January 18-19. Students will have to fill the choices online between January 20 and January 24. The UP NEET PG counselling round 1 registration result will be declared on January 25, while the date of reporting to college for admission is between January 27 and February 2.

The application for UP NEET PG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting. Here are the steps to register for the NEET counselling.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to apply?

Steps To Register For UP NEET PG Counselling 2021

Step 1. Go to the official website — upneet.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the designated registration link

Step 3. Select course

Advertisement

Step 4. Enter credentials including NEET roll numbers and email id

Step 5. Login and fill the application form

Step 6. Pay the NEET counselling fee

Step 7. Lock options

Step 8. Submit

>Read|Need to Address Regional Imbalance, Says PM Modi While Launching 11 Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

The registration began soon after the Supreme Court in its interim order on January 7 allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022.

Advertisement

The court had also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.