NEET Counselling Round 1: MCC Asks Foreign Candidates to Submit Documents by January 2

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally released a notice for the counselling process to be held for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. In the latest notice, MCC has asked all foreign candidates to “send their relevant documents" in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com. The window to submit application started on December 30 at 10 AM and will conclude by January 2. “Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time. " said MCC in its latest notice.

The NEET Counselling for the All India Quota is conducted by MCC. Candidates will have to register at mcc.nic.in to apply for the counselling. While the state-wise counselling for admission to medical courses has begun, the central counselling is yet to start. The MCC had earlier hinted that the counselling will begin in January after the Supreme Court takes the final call on the EWS quota. As reported by News18.com earlier, the committee set up by the government has finalised a report which will be submitted to SC within a week.

Advertisement

NEET counselling 2021: Candidates need to submit the following documents -

— Document to Prove Sponserer is an NRI: This could include passport, visa of sponsorer

— Relationship of NRO with the candidate

— Affidavit for sponsorer that s/he will sponsor the entire course fee

— Embassy certificate of sponsorer

— NEET score card of candidates

This year MCC will hold four rounds of counselling in total to fill seats across top medical colleges including round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round, MCC had said in an earlier notice.

NEET 2021 couselling: Documents Required

Advertisement

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

NIRF 2021: Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Advertisement

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

>Read| NEET UG Counselling Pushed Further, Aspirants Demand Clarity

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

>Read| NEET 2022: Books Recommended by Toppers to Crack Medical Entrance

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.