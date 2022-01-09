NEET Counselling to Begin from Next Week, Rules for Medical College Admissions

After the Supreme Court gave its nod to commence the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the process in the coming week. The NEET PG counselling process has been delayed for a long time now. Out of the total seats, 50 per cent of postgraduate and 15 per cent of undergraduate seats are filled under the All India Quota (AIQ). Here is a list of rules for admissions to medial college admissions.

NEET counselling 2021: EWS Quota

This will be the first time that the NEET counselling will have 10 per cent seats reserved for EWS and 27 per cent for OBC candidates. The government introduced a 27 per cent quota for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS candidates in the medical and dental colleges seats under the AIQ.

NEET Counselling 2021 Process in 4 Rounds

This year, the NEET counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds in the online mode, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced earlier. This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round).

The seats which were earlier reverted back to the respective states after the completion of the second round 2 will now be filled in the mop-up and stray vacancy, the notice added. Further, there will be no fresh registration for candidates in the stray vacancy round. There will, however, be an option for the upgradation and free exit, only in the first round 1 of the NEET 2021 counselling. In round 2, there will be no option of upgradation to the mop-up round.

Candidates who have joined the allotted seat in round 2 and further rounds of counselling will not be allowed to resign or take part in any of the further rounds of counselling. Candidates who have not joined the allotted seat in the second round will be eligible for further rounds of counselling subject to forfeiture of the security deposit and fresh registration only in the mop-up round, the committee earlier had said in its notification.

The four rounds will be conducted for AIQ seats. All eligible candidates will have to register themselves at the official website at mcc.nic.in. After registrations, candidates will have to choose the college and course they wish to apply for. Based on choice and merit (marks obtained in NEET), students will be allocated colleges. In the first round, if a candidate gets a college/course of choice, they need to submit the fee and verify their documents to book a seat. If not, they can float the seat and wait for the next round. Vacant seats will be up for grabs in the next round.

NEET counselling 2021: Documents Required

— Admit card of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

— Internship letter

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

Earlier, a group of candidates had filed a petition in SC against the reservation policy. Thereafter, the SC expressed doubts in the reservation process pertaining to the income limit of Rs 8 lakh as the limit to avail of EWS quota. The apex court, after the recent hearing, has now allowed the MCC to begin the counselling process for medical seats.

