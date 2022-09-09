NEET Cut-off Lowest in 3 Years, Will it be Easier to Admission to Top Medical Colleges?

In stark contrast to what NEET experts had predicted, the marks needed to pass the medical entrance exam have seen a drop. This year, anyone scoring 117 and above marks was considered to have passed NEET. this is a drop from last year when to pass, students needed 138 marks in the unreserved category. For those in reserve categories, there is a bigger fall and anyone with a 93+ score is deemed to have passed as opposed to 108 last year.

NEET has a relative marking. This means that the highest marks obtained by a student in the given year are considered the best score and the rest of the students’ marks are considered in reference to the toppers’ score. For the past two years, the toppers have been scoring 720 marks or full marks whereas this year the top rank holder got 715 marks. Since the topper’s score has seen a dip, so have the qualifying marks.

Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks. This was a drop from 147 in 2020 and 134 in 2019. This year’s score is the lowest in recent years, however, this need not necessarily mean that the cut-off for top colleges will see a major fall.

“It suffices to say that the cut-off for top colleges could be lower than last year given the number of students who have qualified. It will make the competition a bit tougher. However, we should also consider the fact that the number of seats for medical has also increased this year. So, it will not have a major impact," said Md N.M. Habeeb, Head of NEET Wing, The Narayana Group

