NEET is not the End, Twitter Floods with Motivational Messages for Medical Aspirants

With over 9 lakh students clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, there are almost 8 lakh students who could not pass the exam. To motivate students who could not make it through this time, netizens have come to the rescue. Twitter is flooded with motivational messages stating that if one failed in the examination, it does not mean they have failed in life.

From this year onwards, the government has lifted the upper age limit to apply for NEET. This means that anyone who has studied physics, chemistry, and biology till class 12 and satisfies other criteria will be able to take NEET again. The upper limit to re-take the exam has been lifted giving students more chances at becoming a doctor or medical professional.

Haryana’s Tanishka has topped the medical entrance exam — NEET 2022 — with 715 marks or 99.99997733 percentile. Tanishka has scored the same marks as three other students, however, she is the one to have got all India rank 1. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra, Karnataka’s Hrishikesh Nagbhushan, and Karnatka’s Rucha Pawashe have got ranks 2, 3, and 4 respectively.

