NEET, JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaker Policy Changed: Know New Rules

In case of a tie between the marks of two candidates in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) uses its tiebreaker policy to award ranks. The policy aims to allow the candidates to be fairly ranked and shortlisted for the final admission process.

As per the policy, the marks of the candidates are taken into account while calculating the tie-breaker as well as their age. In 2021, the age criteria of the candidates was dropped. For example in 2020, both Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh secured 720 out of 720. However, Soyeb was given AIR 1 as he was older than Akanksha. This policy has been added once again. Here are the new rules of the tie-breaker policy:

JEE Main 2022 Tie Breaker Policy

In case two or more candidates score the same marks in JEE Main, candidates with a higher score in mathematics will be given preferences over others with equal aggregate marks. The JEE Main tie-breaking policy states that if the tie persists even after the first step, candidates will be awarded ranks based on their scores in chemistry followed by the physics section. Check out the tie-breaker policy here.

For BE and BTech the tie-breaker in descending order is:

— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,

— NTA score in physics,

— NTA score in chemistry,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

— Candidate older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

For BArch or paper 2A, the rules are:

— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,

— NTA score in aptitude test,

— NTA score in drawing test,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics (part-I),

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in aptitude test (part-II),

— Older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

If there is a tie even after these criteria, candidates will be awarded the same rank. The session one of the engineering entrance will be held from June 21 to 29 and the second session from July 21 to 30.

NEET 2022 Tie Breaker Policy

For the tiebreaker process in NEET, candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in biology will be given preference over other candidates with the same aggregate marks. If the tie persists, candidates with more marks in Chemistry will be ranked higher. In case the tie is still not broken, candidates who have attempted a lesser number of questions in all three sections combined will be given preference over others. Here are the rules:

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in biology exam, followed by,

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in chemistry,

— Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in physics,

— Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in biology,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

— Candidate older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

Candidates need to score a minimum of 50 percentile marks to clear NEET. For candidates belonging to SC, ST categories, the qualification criteria are relaxed by 10 percentile marks. Candidates with physical disabilities must score at least 45 percentile marks to qualify for NEET. The medical entrance is slated to be conducted on July 17 this year.

