NTA Announces 2023 Exam Dates for NEET, JEE & CUET Much in Advance to Avoid Confusion

Entrance exams to engineering colleges in 2023-24 will be held in two sessions. The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) will be conducted from January 24 to 31, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on May 21 and May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced late on Thursday night.

News18 had on November 16 reported that the NTA will announce the schedule for all exams held under by year-end, much in advance, to allow ample time to prepare and avoid any last-minute overlap.

The move was initiated to streamline the procedure for entrance exams after massive glitches marred the conduct of CUET in the first year of its implementation in 2022. After problems in CUET, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had set up two committees — one to look into the glitches and another to come up with advanced schedule of entrance examinations.

“For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two sessions i.e. Session 1 (January 2023) and Session 2 (April 2023)," said Sadhna Parashar, senior director (Exams), NTA.

Applications for the first session of the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12. “For the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible (for applications) and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that session," she added.

The second session of JEE exam will be held from April 6 to April 12. The application window for the second session will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin and will also be notified separately, read the notice issued by the NTA.

Application forms for JEE (Main) will be accepted in the “online mode only", it said. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the IITs.

NEET is conducted at an all-India level for entry to undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses. CUET is the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in all central universities in the country, with several state universities also participating in it. CUET was introduced for the first time this year.

No exam will be held on Republic Day on January 26, as per the notice issued.

