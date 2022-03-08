NEET, JEE Main 2022: NTA Launches Free Lecture Series by IIT Professors, Experts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is offering free video-based lecture series for engineering and medical entrance exam aspirants. Candidates who will be appearing for NEET 2022 and JEE Main 2022 will be able to get free access to the topic-wise videos from experts. The experts include professors from IIT and renowned faculty in medicine who will teach the syllabus of entrance exams. This includes topics from classes 11 and 12 syllabi.

Every year, at least 30 lakh students apply for NEET and JEE Main combined. The two are national-level exams and are highly competitive exams. With the closure of coaching centers and schools also being held in online mode for the most part of the academic year, the NTA has decided to offer the training by experts in the field to students via small videos.

NEET, JEE Main Free Lectures: How to Attend?

Step 1: Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Content Based Lectures’ written in write above the ‘latest news’ section

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page, click on the subject: math, chemistry, biology, physics

Step 4: A wide range of videos will be available, click on the topic you wish to attend the class for

JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year. Session one for the engineering entrance will be held from April 16 to 21. JEE Main Session 2 will be held from May 24 to 29. There have been a lot of changes introduced in the engineering entrance this year. The exam will have an internal choice and several tech-related initiatives have also been put into place.

For the medical entrance exam - NEET 2022 - no official dates have been announced yet, however, as reported by News18.com, the exam will be conducted by June end. The exam dates and notification are expected to be out by next month at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA also offers ‘Abhyas’ an application to help students prepare for the entrance tests including JEE and NEET. Several state governments also offer free coaching for meritorious students to help them prepare for the exams. Those who clear JEE will be eligible for engineering and architecture courses and those who crack NEET will be eligible to take admission in medical and allied fields.

