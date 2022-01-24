NEET MDS 2021 Registrations Close Today: How to Apply, Exam Pattern

The online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 will be closed today, January 24. Aspirants can register for the entrance exam on the official website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2022 exam will be held on March 6 at various examination centres across the country in the computer-based mode (CBT). The admit card will be issued on March 1and the result will be announced by March 21, the board said. The entrance exam determines eligibility for admission to various dental programmes across dental colleges in India.

>Also read| NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registrations End Today: How to Apply for Medical College Admissions

Advertisement

NEET MDS 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have a recognised bachelor of dental surgery degree from an Indian university or institute, be registered with the state dental council, and have either provisional or permanent registration. A year of mandatory rotatory internship at an approved or recognized dental college is also necessary.

NEET MDS 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘NEET MDS 2022’ - ‘Application Link’ page.

Step 3: Select “New Signup" and finish the registration process to obtain a user ID and password.

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form, then upload your documents.

Step 5: Choose an exam location, pay the exam fee, and complete the application form.

Advertisement

Step 6: Print a copy of the completed application form with the transaction ID printed on it.

>Read| NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result: Know Top Colleges & Their Admission Process

NEET MDS 2022: Application fee

Advertisement

General and OBC students must pay an exam fee of Rs 4425 online, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 3245.

NEET MDS 2022: Exam pattern

The NEET MDS 2022 syllabus will be that of BDS standard and cover all the subjects taught during the course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and comprise 240 questions in the English language only. The duration is three hours. While four marks will be awarded for every right attempt, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.