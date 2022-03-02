NEET MDS 2022 Now on May 2, Application Window to Reopen on March 21

The revised date for the conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at its official website - nbe.edu.in. The exam will now be held on May 2 between 9 am to 12 pm. The application window too will be reopened from March 21, 3 pm onwards.

The exam has now been postponed after the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare was directed to extend the date of the exam by four to six weeks. The date of completion of the compulsory rotating internship which is part of the eligibility criteria for admission to MDS courses has also been deferred to July 31. It was earlier March 31.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 18.02.2022, the NEET-MDS 2022 shall now be conducted on 2nd May 2022 (9:00AM to 12:00 PM)," read the official notice. The admit cards for the exam will be issued by NBEMS on April 25.

The online registration window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022 which was closed on January 24 will now be reopened “in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e. 31st July 2022)," the notice added.

The registration window will remain open till March 30 up to 11:55 pm. The edit window for those submitting applications during this time will open from April 1 to April 4. The selective edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect images will be open from April 11 to 13.

Candidates with a bachelor of dental surgery degree recognised from an Indian university or institute and registered with the state dental council, and have either provisional or permanent registration are eligible to apply for NEET MDS.

“Candidates who have already submitted their applications and successfully paid the examination fee for NEET-MDS 2022 during 4th January 2022 to 24th January 2022 shall not be allowed to edit their applications during aforementioned windows," the notice by NBEMS added.

Candidates can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at Email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS for any query, the notice said.

