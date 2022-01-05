NEET MDS 2022 Registrations Begin at nbe.edu.in

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) 2022 application process has begun on January 4 at 3 pm on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply is January 24. The NEET MDS exam will be held on March 6 and the result will be declared by March 21.

NEET-MDS is conducted for admission to various MDS courses across the country. A candidate must submit NEET MDS 2022 application form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form may be debarred from the exam.

NEET MDS 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelors in dental surgery recognised by a university or institute in India registered with the State Dental Council. S/he must have undergone or is undergoing a compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognised dental college.

NEET MDS 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned image of candidate’s passport size recent coloured photograph

— Scanned image of candidate’s signature

— Scanned image of candidate’s thumb impression

NEET MDS 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBEMS

Step 2. Fill the registration form for obtaining user ID and password

Step 3. User ID and password will be then, sent through SMS and email.

Step 4. Fill the application form and upload your photograph, signature, and thumb impression

Step 5. Choose your test city

Step 6. Make the payment of fees

Step 7. Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID printed on it.

NEET MDS 2022: Application fees

For general, EWS and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 4,250, and SC, ST, and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 3,250.

NEET MDS 2022: Selection process

The syllabus for the exam will be that of BDS standard and cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time. The examination will be a multiple-choice questions test in the CBT mode. The exam comprises 240 multiple choice questions in the English language only. The duration is three hrs. While four marks will be awarded for every right answer, one mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

