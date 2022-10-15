NEET MDS 2022 Revised Cut off Score Released at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 revised cut-off scores. The board has lowered the qualifying percentile for all categories. Candidates who took the exam can check the NEET MDS cut off score on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the revised cut off score for general category candidates is 174, it is 138 for SC, ST and OBC and 157 for unreserved PwD candidates. The revised minimum qualifying criteria for general category is 24.286th percentile. The NEET MDS 2022 was held on May 2 and the results were announced on May 27. “It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022," reads the official website.

Earlier, the cut off for general category was 50th percentile or 263, for SC, ST and OBC it was 40th percentile or 227 and for UR-pwD, it was 45th percentile or 245. “Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-MDS 2022 Information Bulletin. It may be noted that there is no change in the NEET-MDS 2022 Rank as published on 27-05-2022," the notice further added.

Candidates who have a bachelor of dental surgery degree (MDS) recognised from an Indian university or institute and registered with the state dental council are eligible for the master in dental surgery course.

Earlier, NEET MDS aspirants had demanded a deferment of the exam after NEET PG 2022 was postponed to March 12. The All India Dental Student Association (DENTODONTICS) had put forward their demand to postpone NEET MDS 2022 examination. The association has written a letter to the President of the Dental Council of India, Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar stating their concerns about MDS 2022.

