The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has opened the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS 2023. Students who registered are allowed to rectify their images, thumb impressions, and signatures. To rectify the application form, candidates need to log in on the official website of NBEMS — natboard.edu.in, using their application id.

In the notification, the authority stated that the aspirants will be given time from February 17 to February 19, to edit their application forms. This is the final call by the examination authority to rectify images, thumb impressions, and signatures.

Further, the notification read, “Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or failure to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of the application."

How to correctly upload an image in the NEET MDS 2023 application form?

— Aspirants should be in formal attire.

— The image must contain a full face including ears, neck, and shoulders of the entrant in frontal view with a neutral, non-smiling expression and with eyes open and directed at the camera.

— The picture should not three 3 months old.

While uploading signature, a document with the application numbers of students and errors in their forms has also been attached by the examination board. Draw a box of size 1.5 cm (height) x 3.5 cm (width). To sign within this box, use only a black or dark blue ink pen. Click the signature within the box in bright light conditions using any digital device. Avoid using flash. Resize the image to 20 – 100 Kb.

For thumb impressions, draw a box of 3.5 cm x 1.5 cm width x height) on a white sheet of paper. Make sure the size of the image is less than 80kb.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS for admission to various MDS courses. This year, the examination will be held on a single day and session via a computer-based method on March 1.

