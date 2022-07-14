NEET Not Postponed, Delhi HC Dismisses Petition Saying 'No Merit in Plea'

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is not postponed. The Delhi High Court after hearing the plea seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam by 3-4 weeks said that there is no merit in the plea and dismissed it. “There is absolutely no merit in the petition….If such petitions are filed then the court will not shy away from imposing costs."

The court said that it was totally a “misconceived" plea. “Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs, " Justice Sanjeev Narula said. The high court added that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs.

The court also questioned why the petitioners have approached the court last minute?

The petition was filed by 15 aspirants from across the country. The plea was heard be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula. Over 18.72 lakh students have registered to appear for the exam which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

While arguing the case the counsel told the court that “the time schedules have been disturbed due to Covid. We want to compress it this year, so that it is back on track by 2023."

Students had sought postponement claiming that there are natural disasters including flood situations in several parts of the country. The petitioners also said that there was not enough time to prepare for NEET as there is very less gap between CUET, NEET, JEE, and board exams.

Aspirants claimed that this has led to “mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students"

The petition also stated that this year, the notification for NEET (UG) was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is unreasonable and arbitrary.

