NEET OMR Answer Key Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Here's How to Download, Verify Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the OMR answer sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) 2021 at its official website neet.nta.nic.in. NTA had emailed the scorecards and answer sheets to students earlier, however, many students had claimed that they have not received the same. The window to download the NEET OMR sheet will be open till November 14 up to 9 PM.

“The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view, download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This facility will be available from 09 November 2021 to 14 November 2021 (up to 09:00 PM)," NTA said in an official notice.

NEET 2021 was held on September 12 at 3858 centres. Students who appeared for the exam but have not received their OMR sheet over email and those who need to verify the OMR sheet received over email can follow these steps:

NEET OMR Answersheet: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will be available, download

To estimate the score based on the OMR sheet, candidates need to give themselves four marks for every correct answer. The correct answer will be the one as marked in the final answer key.

Sharing the OMR sheets was also crucial for NTA as many students were claiming that there are errors in NEET results. Students claim their marks as calculated by them on the basis of the answer key and the original result varies by a considerable margin. Few students have also raised objections over receiving two ranks on their scorecards of the medical entrance exam.

Students concerns are also rising because of several controversies related to the medical entrance test. The NEET 2021 was marred by various controversies including an alleged paper leak to an impersonator racket.

