NEET PG 2021 Candidates Unhappy With New Reservation Policy

As the Supreme Court has allowed the Central Government to start the counselling process, most of the NEET aspirants have expressed relief over the beginning of the process after four months, however, at the same time aspirants are unhappy with the new reservation policy. The government has introduced a 27 per cent quota for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS candidates in the medical and dental colleges seats under the All India Quota. Out of the total seats, 50 per cent of postgraduate and 15 per cent of undergraduate seats are filled by AIQ.

A group of candidates had filed a petition in SC against the reservation policy, however, the SC has allowed the policy to stay put for this session and said that it will revisit the rationale behind keeping family income of Rs 8 lakh as the limit to avail of EWS quota in March. The Court allowed starting the counselling process after it got delayed by four months. The apex court said the counselling should begin in “national interest".

Aspirants, however, are unhappy with the current reservation policy. Many took to Twitter to express their concerns

The new reservations are in addition to 15 per cent reservation for SC and 7.5 per cent reservation for ST candidates under AIQ. After clearing NEET PG 50 per cent seats are allotted under AIQ (centrally) while rest are given by respective states based on merit.

Meanwhile, there is also a demand for decentralising the medical entrance exam - NEET. A panel set up by the Tamil Nadu government to analyse NEET claims that students enrolled in MBBS courses via NEET perform worse than those enrolled based on class 12 marks. The Committee has analysed the performance of students during the MBBS course pre-NEET and post NEET. They also found that after the implementation of NEET, students getting admission to medical colleges are primarily from urban, affluent, educated families.

