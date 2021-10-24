NEET PG 2021 Counselling From Tomorrow, Documents Needed to Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021 from Monday, October 25 onwards. As per the counselling schedule, the registration process will remain open till October 29 on the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG counselling 2021 will include online registration followed by choice filling and locking, seat allotment, seat acceptance, and admission fee payment. Students will be given a seat based on both merit and choice. The result of the exam was declared on September 29.

>NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Documents Needed to Apply

Here is the list of documents that candidates would need during NEET PG 2021 counselling registration:

— NEET PG admit card 2021

— NEET PG 2021 result /rank letter

— Class X marksheet/ birth certificate

— Marksheets of MBBS

— MBBS Degree Certificate

— Internship Completion Certificate

— Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

— Valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving license/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

— Disability Certificate (if applicable)

The NEET PG counselling is conducted to offer admission to various postgraduate medical courses at deemed, central universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) seats available across the country. The participating institutes are instructed to complete the process of verification of the seat matrix between October 24 and October 29. The seat allotment result for the first round of NEET PG 2021 will be declared on November 3.

The entire counselling process will be conducted in two rounds followed by a mop-up round from December 8 to 13. The results for NEET PG counselling mop-up round will be issued on December 18 and candidates with allotted seats will be required to report to their respective institutes on or before December 26.

Candidates who have scored the 50th percentile will be considered to have passed the exam. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC candidates the same is 40th and for PWD candidates it’s 45th percentile. This year, the 50th percentile is 302 out of 800.

