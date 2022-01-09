NEET PG 2021 Scorecards to Release Today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 scorecards will be released today, January 9. Candidates can download the same on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG counselling is likely to begin in the coming week. The result was declared on September 28.

The NEET PG cut off score for students belonging to the general category is 302, for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBC), it is 265, and for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, it is 283.

Candidates will receive a NEET PG result-cum-score card which will have the total score obtained by the candidate as well as their rank, the official notice read. The scorecards are being released after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to commence the counselling process.

“This result-cum-score card is intended to provide the total score obtained by the candidate and NEET-PG 2021 Rank which is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 after applying tie-breaker criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2021 Information Bulletin. It will also provide information like total number of correct and incorrect responses of the particular candidate," reads the official notice.

NEET PG scorecards: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of NBE

Step 2. Click on the NEET PG link on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the NEET PG scorecards link

Step 4. Check your scores against your roll number

Step 5. Download and save the page for further use

Earlier, MCC had said that the counselling schedule for NEET PG will be uploaded soon on the official website of MCC, DGHS at mcc.nic.in. The online counseling will be held for All India Quota (AIQ) for 50 per cent seats. “The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately in due course," the NBE said.

