NEET PG 2021 Students Demand Transparency, Say Not Received Answer Key

A large section of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2021 candidates claim that there has been a discrepancy in marks and they have not received the answer key. Students have demanded transparency in the exam process and have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #transparent_neetpg to put forth their questions.

According to students, most exams provide an answer key so candidates can get an idea about the correct and incorrect answers as well as it helps them assess their marks. But several NEET PG 2021 aspirants have said they have not received the answer key and there might be huge discrepancies in their scores and demanded transparency of the exam.

This comes amid the continuous delay in declaring NEET PG 2021 schedule. The exam was held on September 11. Candidates have been waiting for the counselling schedule, however, the Supreme Court had put a hold on it as it wanted to clear some doubts regarding the reservations for EWS and OBC candidates in the All India Quota (AIQ). The matter was scheduled to be heard today but has now been deferred to November 25. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier scheduled to conduct the NEET PG counselling on October 25 but later deferred after the top court’s order.

