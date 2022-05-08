NEET PG 2022 Admit Card Likely This Week, Amid Demand For Postponement

Amidst the continues protest by scores of doctors and MBBS graduates seeking postponement of the postgraduate entrance exam - NEET PG, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to soon release the medical exam admit card. As per the media reports the admit card will be released this week.

Once the admit cards are released, as per instructions, candidates can download NEET PG 2022 admit card using their registration ID and password. Here is the step-by-step process that the candidates can follow to download their admit card.

NEET PG 2022: How to download Admit Card?

Step 1. Visit Nbe.edu.in from your Mobile.

Step 2. Secondly, Click on NEET PG 2022 Button.

Step 3. On the next page choose NEET PG 2022 Hall Ticket link.

Step 4. Now enter your Registration ID and Password.

Step 5. NEET PG 2022 Hall Ticket will be visible on this page.

Step 6. In this way you can get NEET PG Admit Card 2022.

NEET PG: Why students are protesting?

After writing letter to Ministry of health, starting online petition and launching weeks-long online protest, several doctors recently took to Twitter with hashtags such as #PostponeNEETPG_Modiji to demand him to defer the exam.

With only few weeks left to exam, candidates have left no stone unturned, to demand the authorities to postpone the exam date. These aspirants of NEET PG have been demanding the postponement of the exam due to the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Earlier, a section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. The aspirants have been pointing out that due to the had NEET PG counselling 2021 is not over yet, candidates have left with very little gap between the counselling and the next exam. Further, they added, that during the time when the application forms were available, the doctors who have cleared their exam last were yet to get the seats are waiting for the NEET PG counselling 2021. This way many might have missed the chance to apply for the NEET PG 2022.

