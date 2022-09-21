Home » News » education-career » NEET PG 2022 Aspirants Frustrated as Counselling Begins Without Seat Matrix, Claim There is a 'Limit to Delay Things'

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 11:06 IST

New Delhi, India

NEET PG counselling 2022 has already begun (Representative image)
NEET PG counselling 2022 has already begun and the choice filling process started from September 20 but students claim the seat matrix across medical colleges is not yet available

After a delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling process, aspirants are now disappointed claiming that the seat matrix is not visible on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The seat matrix features the number of seats across medical colleges as part of the counselling process.

The NEET PG counselling has already begun and the choice filling process started on September 20. Students are now allowed to fill in their choices of the course and colleges up till September 25.

With no seat matrix available yet, one of the students claimed it is like an “order without menu card," while another said “Even the dots after the available soon are bothering me now!! Is there anyone else feeling the same or is it just me!? There is a limit to delaying things."

This year, the NEET PG counselling will be held in four rounds including the mop-up and stray vacancy round. As per the official schedule of NEET PG counselling 2022, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on September 28. Thereafter, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4. The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent of All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats.

