NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 final allotment results will be released today, September 28. Those who registered for the counselling process will be able to access the result on the official website at mcc.nic.in, by using their application number and date of birth.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced the provisional allotment results on September 27. Candidates were thereafter allowed to check the same and in case of any error in the provisional result were asked to report to the committee. After announcement of the result, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 4 to reserve the seats.

NEET PG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on NEET PG medical counselling link

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: The NEET PG seat allotment result will appear on screen. Download and save for further use

The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be held in four rounds. The round 2 registrations will be held from October 10 to 14. The seat allotment result against round 2 will be out on October 19. Next, the mop-up round will begin from October 31, and the result will be out on November 9. The final round or the stray vacancy round will take place from November 15, and the result will be released on November 17. The entire counselling process of NEET PG 2022 will end on November 21.

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. Through the counselling, a total of 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 922 PG diploma, 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats are on offer this year.

