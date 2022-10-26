NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Revised, 2nd Round College Reporting Deadline Extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Tuesday released the revised state counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), following a Supreme Court order. Interested candidates can check the new schedule at the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. As per the revised counselling schedule, the NEET PG 2022 second round counselling was earlier set to end at October 26. Now it has been extended till October 28.

The last date of joining the colleges is November 2. The mop up round will be held from November 9 to 14, and the last date to joining November 17. The stray vacancy round will be held from November 21 to 23. Eligible NEET PG candidates need to report to the college by November 25.

“In reference to the order dated 21.10.22 passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Miscellaneous Application No. 1763/2022 in W.P(C) No. 76/2015 , the Hon’ble court has ratified the schedule of NEET PG counselling 2022 for All India Counselling as well as State Counselling," reads the official notice. The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats.

NEET PG 2022 Revised Counselling Schedule: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on NEET PG medical counselling schedule link

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: The NEET PG seat revised counselling schedule will appear in a pdf format. Download and save for further use

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier withdrawal the first merit list as some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible. Several aspirants were upset with the same stating that the delay in the medical counselling process is causing them mental stress and called it a “cruel joke." The Directorate General of Health Services had assured students that this will not make much of an impact on their counselling schedule as it will just create a difference of just one day.

