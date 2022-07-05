NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule to be out Soon: All Documents Needed to Get a Medical Seat

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it will be soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 Counselling Schedule. Once the schedule is released it will be available on the website mcc.nic.in. For the time being, MCC has notified every important document that applicants must bring in order to participate in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling.

This year, the entire NEET PG counselling process is expected to follow the same pattern as last year. There will be four rounds in the counselling process: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. MCC will confirm the exact pattern through the schedule soon. For registration as well as for verification at final state, students will need set of documents.

NEET PG 2022: Documents Needed

Here is a list of all the documents required for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling.

1. NEET PG 2022 admit card

2. NEET PG 2022 result

3. Date of Birth proof

4. Valid ID proof

5. Mark Sheets of MBBS or BDS professional examinations

6. MBBS or BDS Degree Certificate

7. Internship Completion Certificate

8. Registration certificate issued by National Medical Commission (NMC)

9. Caste certificate (if applicable)

10. Disability Certificate (if applicable)

During the NEET PG counselling, candidates will have to specify their preferences for courses and colleges. Following this, the authority will allocate seats based on the selections made by the candidates.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the NEET PG 2022 results online on June 1, 2022. Candidates who scored the NEET PG 2022 cutoff and cleared the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the NEET PG counselling. The NEET PG counselling 2022 will be conducted for AIQ seats in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes across the country.

Students should also note that NEET PG and NEET MDS 2022 counselling will be held by MCC for seats that are 50 percentile score AIQ in government institutions, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutions. State counselling organisations will occupy 50 per cent of the state quota seats.

