NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Seat Allotment in Stray Vacancy Round to be out Today

The seat allotment for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 is set to be announced, today on November 29. The results will be made available to the candidates through the official portal of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in. After the allotment, the list of candidates, 10 times against the vacant seats, will be sent to the colleges.

The MCC began the processing of the seat allotment for stray vacancies today and will continue till Tuesday, November 28. The shortlisted candidates are to report to the designated colleges between November 29 and December 2. The stray vacancy round is also open to the candidates who registered previously but were not allotted seats in previous rounds. However, there were no new registrations done for this round.

“The candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round but have filled choices in the mop-up round of PG counselling 2022 should log in to their account and remove all of their choices. In such a case the software will pick their choices as ‘NIL’ and no seat will be allotted to them," the MCC said in a statement.

It further stated, “The seats will be offered to respective category/ Internal candidates of respective quota first, during seat processing. In case no more internal candidates/ category candidates are available, the seats will be converted to General / All India Quota as per counselling policy so that no precious seat goes waste."

If a candidate does not modify their choice, then the software will consider a candidate’s mop-up round selections for processing in the stray vacancy round. Candidates had till November 26 to change their minds and make the modifications. The counselling for NEET PG 2022 admission will come to conclusion with this round.

NEET PG is held for admissions to MD/MS and PG diploma courses offered by various government, private, Deemed/Central, ESIC and AFMS medical institutions across the country.

