Neet PG 2022 Now to be Held on May 21

The date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduation (NEET-PG) 2022 has been revised. The exam conducting body, National Board of Examinations (NBE), on Friday announced the exam, that was earlier supposed to happen in March, will now be conducted on May 21. The move comes after multiple representations from doctors and students were raised to postpend the exam.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry had already announced to postponement of NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks. Following this National Board of Examinations announced the new dates today, February 5.

Read|>NEET 2022 Application Form: When to Expect, Exam Date & Pattern

Advertisement

As reported by News18 earlier, the announcement came ahead of the plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam. The petitions had claimed that MBBS graduates, who could not do their internship due to their Covid duty would be rendered ineligible from appearing for NEET PG 2022. Thus, they are seeking an extension in the internship deadline and subsequently the exam. NEET PG internship competition deadline is set at May 31.

The plea referred to the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3, last year to postpone NEET-PG 2021 by at least four months and the fact that the services of final year MBBS doctors will be utilised to handle mild Covid cases. The petition was filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of the exam considering the NEET PG 2021 counselling dates are clashing with the NEET PG 2022 exam. MBBS graduates had taken to Twitter and launched digital protests seeking a postponement. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 12.

As per the exam paper pattern, the NEET PG 2022 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2021 paper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.