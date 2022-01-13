NEET PG 2022 Postponed? PIB Clarifies Exam Dates for Upcoming Medical Entrance

With a delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling and subsequently their academic session, it is now a point of concern for NEET PG 2022 aspirants that their entrance test might get delayed. On similar lines, a notice was being circulated among stakeholders stating that NEET-PG 2022 slated for March 12 has now been postponed as per the directives received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India. The decision to defer the exam dates has been taken in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the threat of a possible third wave.

The circular has been debunked by the government’s fact check agency PIB Fact Check. Like many fake notices, this too was similar to the official ones and was issued on the letter pad of the National Board of Examination (NBE) which surprised many. In an official statement, the government clarified, “A fake circular claiming the postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Exam PG 2022 has been going viral on social media for the past few days. However, the Press Information Bureau has found the viral circular to be fake."

In a tweet on Wednesday, PIB Fact Check stated that no circular has been issued by NBE as yet.

The NEET PG 2022 for admission into various PG medical courses including MD, MS, PG diploma, post-MBBS DNB, NBE diploma in colleges across the country is slated to be conducted on March 12. The schedule for the application and exam process is expected to be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, the registration process for online counselling of NEET PG 2021 began yesterday. Candidates who cleared the NEET PG 2021 may log on to Medical Counselling COmmitte’s portal mcc.nic.in to register for the first round of counselling. The window of application for the first round will be open till January 17, 3 PM. After registration, candidates will be required to fill in their choices of courses/ colleges they wish to apply for. After the due application, the verification of candidates shall be done on January 18 and 19. The allotment will be done on January 20, 21 and the final list will be declared on January 22.

For the NEET PG 2021 batch, the National Medical Council has issued notice to fill the delay in the academic session. NMC has now announced to start the new session for postgraduate medical education from February 1. It also ordered colleges and institutions to complete the curriculum for the diploma and degree courses by December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

