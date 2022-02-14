NEET PG 2022: SC Hearing Plea Seeking Clarity on EWS Quota

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking clarification on the EWS criteria since the issue regarding its validity is pending consideration in the case relating to 2022 counselling. The petition sought direction from the apex court to specify in the information bulletin about the EWS criteria for the academic session 2022-23.

The SC had on January 6 had upheld the constitutionality of the 27 per cent OBC reservation in NEET PG 2021. The court had allowed the existing criteria of Rs 8 lakh as annual income to avail the quota for this year so that the current admission process doesn’t get delayed any further.

The petition represented by Dubey Law Associates doctors had been filed through advocate Charu Mathur sought relief for directing the centre to specify in the information bulletin that the EWS criteria for the academic session 2022-23 would be decided in terms of the pleas challenging the amended reservation policy in the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme in Neil Aurelio Nunes v Union of India, reported Live Law.

“That upon receipt of the Information Bulletin, the candidates made umpteen efforts to reach out to the Respondents and also issued a representation to the Respondents, in order to seek clarity with respect to the EWS criteria, however, all attempts were in vain," the petition states.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was earlier hearing a plea filed by a group of MBBS students seeking an extension to the internship deadline. As of now, the NEET PG internship competition deadline is set at March 31. The petitioners claimed that several of them who were on Covid-19 duty could not complete their internship in the stipulated time. Hence, they demanded a further extension to complete their internship.

