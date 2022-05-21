NEET PG 2022: Students Say Exam Was 'Easy', Lost Revision Time in 'Fiasco'

After months long protest, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 was conducted today, May 21. According to some students on social media platforms, the exam was easy for those who had prepared, while for others it was lengthy. While some students felt that they could have revised more, others said the questions were standard adding that a lot of time was lost in the ‘fiasco’, which could have been used for revision.

The exam was held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was conducted amidst protest from students to postpone it. The Supreme Court had rejected the plea of a group of doctors seeking postponement of the postgraduate level medical entrance exam. A large section of medical aspirants had over the past month launched multiple protests stating ‘justice for doctors’ on social media that garnered support from a lot of people including politicians, and student bodies.

“A straight-forward exam but there were a few tricky questions," said Dr Aseem Dewan, Director (PG Division), Aakash+BYJU’S. He further added, “As expected, there were several questions on contraception. A couple of questions on ectopic pregnancy. 75 image-based questions but about 30 of those didn’t really need an image. Tricky question on inhaled foreign body - flexible bronchoscopy is risky in a hypoxemic patient and foreign body removal is easier with rigid bronchoscopy. Reduced air entry was the answer."

“A lot of questions on clinical scenario, many of which wasn’t relevant at all. For example, the 4-line description of cholera case, only to turn around and ask the receptor for the toxin. Straightforward facts from molecular biology and biochemistry. Surgery was simple, exploratory laparotomy for perforation-peritonitis and stab wound, intussception," he added.

NEET PG 2022 was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The paper featured a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, candidates will get four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions. The NEET PG result 2022 will be available on the NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, once released.

