NEET PG 2022 Today, From Important Documents to Banned Items, Check Exam Guidelines

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 is set to be conducted today, May 21 in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates must note that entry will not be permitted inside the exam centres in case of the absence of a valid admit card and ID document. No entry will be allowed after 8:30 am, so candidates are advised to arrive 45 minutes before the stipulated time to avoid last-minute trouble.

NEET PG 2022 is being conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. The paper will feature a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) carrying four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

NEET PG 2022: Documents to carry

The admit cards for the postgraduate medical entrance test have already been made available by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on its official portal nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2022 admit cards issued by NBE carry a list of exam day guidelines for candidates to avoid last-minute confusion at the centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the NEET PG 2022 admit card with a coloured passport size photograph pasted on it.

Candidates must also carry a copy of their permanent, provisional MCI and SMC registration certificate. A valid indication card issued by a competent authority such as driving licence, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, etc, also needs to be carried. In case of a recent name change due to any reason, candidates must carry the relevant documentation proof supporting it.

NEET PG 2022: Guidelines

Students appearing for NEET PG 2022 today will have to wear their face mask, gloves and carry a sanitiser for protection against the possibility of COVID-19 infection.

NEET PG 2022: Banned Items

Any electronic devices including mobile phones, wristwatches or calculators can not be carried at the exam hall. Stationery items (pen, pencil, eraser, paper, writing pad or books), any form of jewellery as well as bags, pouches or wallet are banned.

