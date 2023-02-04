A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya on February 2. The delegation submitted a memorandum, requesting an extension of the internship deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. The student’s group requested the minister to extend the NEET PG 2023 internship eligibility date to July 31.

The members of the student’s organisation further urged the Union Health Minister to reduce the gap between the NEET PG 2023 exam and the counselling process. They also demanded to reopen the NEET PG application window that closed on January 27.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had previously extended the March 31 internship deadline to June 30 following several requests from NEET PG aspirants. This decision was taken as a large group of students were ineligible to appear for the exam. In the meantime, the NBE announced that they will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the postgraduate exam on March 5.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) started the online application correction process for NEET PG 2023 on January 30. “Some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window," NBEMS said in an official notice.

The notice added that information mentioned in the application form and/or document(s) uploaded can be changed or corrected during the edit window. Candidates should note name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID can’t be corrected or edited.

NEET PG 2023 for candidates seeking admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD)/ Master of Science (MS)/ Postgraduate (PG) Diploma courses for the academic year 2023-24. However, some sections of NEET PG 2023 have been protesting with demands for an extension of the exam date. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote a letter to the Union Minister requesting to postpone the exam by 2 to 3 months. The doctor’s body further stated that if NEET PG 2023 is conducted on March 5 this year, then around 10,000 NEET candidates will not be eligible to appear in the exam.

