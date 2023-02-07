Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 along with the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have been demanding postponement of the exam by two to three weeks. The NEET PG is scheduled to be conducted on March 5. The aspirants are holding protests today at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to have their demands addressed.

“Requesting all Medicos nearby #Delhi & Delhi NCR to reach #JantarMantar by sharp 9 AM! REQUESTING Medicos outside Delhi to protest at famous spot at your respective state! We need to do it nationwide," tweeted FAIMA.

The doctor’s body had earlier said that if NEET PG 2023 is conducted on March 5 this year, then around 10,000 NEET candidates will not be eligible to appear in the exam. It had asked the health minister to postpone the medical entrance by two to three months. FAIMA had said that as the NEET PG 2022 stray counselling round was conducted on January 10 this year, there are several students who don’t have enough time to prepare for the NEET PG 2023.

Earlier, the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), and other candidates have written letters to the minister requesting the postponement of NEET PG 2023 citing insufficient time to prepare for the entrance exam as well as the long gap between the NEET PG exam and counselling. Aspirants are worried about the long gap between the NEET PG and the counselling process.

