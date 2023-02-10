Thousands of medical aspirants are currently demanding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. Students have been requesting the health ministry to defer the exam by two to three months. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had announced the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5 this year.

Medical aspirants claim that if the NEET PG 2023 is conducted on the given date (March 5) then almost 10,000 aspirants will be left behind as they are not eligible to appear for the paper. Rescheduling the NEET PG 2023 exam will give those who are currently doing their mandatory internship enough time to prepare for the entrance test, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) stated in a letter to the Union health ministry.

Amid the growing demand for the postponement of the medical entrance exam, Dr Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), put out a tweet stating that if nothing is decided, then the association will seek legal recourse. “We hope @mansukhmandviya will listen to our request of Postponement of NEET PG 23. There is no fresh update. We are waiting for @MoHFW_INDIA to clear its stance. If nothing turns our way we have an option of going to the Honourable court," reads the post.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking him to postpone the NEET PG 2023 by two to three months. The IMA added that there are several aspiring MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship. These students will miss out on their opportunity to seek postgraduate education as the NEET PG date does not match with the internship completion dates in various parts of the country.

On February 7, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) extended the mandatory internship cut-off date for NEET PG 2023 aspirants from June 30 to August 11. The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the NEET PG for candidates who are completing their internship between July 1 and August 11 this year. The registration process for NEET MDS 2023 will also reopen from February 10 (3:00 PM onwards) for applicants whose internships are finishing between April 1 and June 30. Medical aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

