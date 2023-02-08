The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has once again extended the cut-off date for completion of internship for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 aspirants. The internship deadline has been extended to August 11 from June 30. Earlier, it was March 31.

The registration process has been reopened as well. “Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2023 to 11.08.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from 09.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in," reads the official notice.

As per the official notification issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on March 5 and the admit card will be released on February 27. The NEET PG 2023 results will be released around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023.

The health ministry had earlier alerted medical aspirants against a fake public notice that is being circulated on social media regarding the revised date of the NEET PG 2023. The MoHFW clarified that the exam has not been postponed and will be held as per the original schedule. The fake notice, dated February 6, stated that the NEET PG 2023 exam has been moved to May 21.

The health ministry confirmed, in a tweet, that the notice being circulated is false and advised people not to share such fake messages. “This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of the NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others," reads the message.

The fake circular claimed that the NEET PG 2023 examination date was revised to May 21. The notice also mentioned that the dates for online application, form submission, and admit card release was rescheduled.

The NEET PG is conducted every year for students seeking admission into Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD) and PG Diploma programmes in government or private medical colleges in India. Currently, medical aspirants across the country are demanding the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 examination. Candidates are requesting that the paper should be rescheduled by two to three weeks to close the gap between the announcement of scores and the counselling procedure.

