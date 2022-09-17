NEET PG 2023 in March, NBEMS Releases Tentative Exam Calendar, Check Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 test tentative schedule on September 16. According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2023 will take place on March 5. The official website, natboard.edu.in, now has the whole schedule available.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for December 2022 and the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for December 2022 is scheduled for December 4. The Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 is scheduled to take place on December 10.

The Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 test will take place on January 23 while the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam will take place on January 8. The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) or Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final practical test will take place in October or November 2022. Additionally, the DNB or DrNB final theory examination will be held on December 21, 22, 23, and 24.

The exit test for the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) is set for February or March 2023. Additionally, the DNB or DrNB final practical exam will take place in December 2022, as well as in 2023 in February, March, or April.

Earlier, there were reports that the NEET PG and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be merged to form the National Exit Test (NEXT). It was expected to be rolled out next year, however, that has not been the case. The exam has been reportedly expected to provide license to the final year MBBS students in India to practice after the course is completed. It is also expected to act as a criteria for admissions in the postgraduate and diploma courses in various medical courses.

