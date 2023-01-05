NEET PG 2023 on March 5, Registration Date to be Announced Soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has refuted media reports on the registration dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023. NBEMS, in an official notice, said that the reports of the registration starting on January 5 are untrue. The board requested candidates to disregard the newspaper advertisements stating that the NEET PG 2023 application period will begin on January 5.

Stating that the NEET PG 2023 will be conducted on March 5, NBEMS said the registration dates and schedule will be made available to the candidates online at natboard.edu.in. “Please ignore the advertisement published in some newspapers today stating that applications for NEET-PG - 2023 have been invited from 5th January 2023," the notice read.

The NEET PG entrance exam is administered for entry into the nation’s medical MD, MS, or postgraduate Diploma programmes. In due time, the official website’s information bulletin will publish the comprehensive notification for NEET PG 2023 and all relevant details, including eligibility requirements, exam costs, etc.

The announcement for soliciting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be posted on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, as soon as the registration gateway is open. NBEMS will administer the NEET PG 2023 exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode across the country.

Before putting together study plans for the entrance exam, candidates who desire to take the postgraduate medical entrance examination must be familiar with the NEET PG 2023 exam format.

The NEET PG 2023 exam paper would have 800 marks, going by the previous year’s trends. The exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions in total. For every right answer, the candidate gets four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Meanwhile, The National Medical Commission (NMC), released the draft guidelines for the National Exit Test (NExT), which will eventually replace the NEET PG exam. The entrance exam will be administered by a new board called the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

