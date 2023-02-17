The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 is just a few weeks away and a section of aspirants are still demanding the postponement of the exam. NEET PG 2023 aspirants had earlier moved to the Telangana High Court, which did not pass any order on the postponement of the examination. However, the HC, while hearing the petition, asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the exam date, scheduled for March 5. The HC has given two weeks time to NMC to file their reply.

After no definitive order from the Telangana HC on the postponement of the examination, the students demanding to reschedule the exam have moved to the Supreme Court. However, the petition has not been listed for hearing yet.

NMC declined to change the examination date and the reply was communicated to the Telangana HC. However, after HC’s order to reconsider the date, NMC is expected to reschedule the exam.

Following the Telangana HC order, Dr Rohan Krishnan, the chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) spoke in favour of the aggrieved students. He even requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the exam to a later date in May or June.

“NEET PG dates should be reconsidered as per the order of Telangana High Court. @NMC_IND given two weeks for the same. It is more likely that they will come up with a New date and not go to SC. I pray to @mansukhmandviya Sir to give a date of MAY - JUNE! @MoHFW_INDIA @FAIMA_INDIA_" tweeted Dr Krishnan.

This all comes in response to the recent statement made by the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya in the Parliament regarding the NEET PG 2023 exams. The minister had said that exams will be conducted on the scheduled date. In support of the decision, he said that the exam date was announced five months back so that students should not face any problems while preparing for the same. Moreover, this year the government has extended the cutoff date for completing an MBBS internship till August 11.

