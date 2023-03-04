The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) is set to be conducted on March 5. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) sent an alert about the admit cards to the candidates’ registered phone numbers and email. Apart from admit cards and a passport-size photograph, students will have to carry identity proof which may be an Aadhar card, voter card, driving license, or pan card.

A passport-size photograph has to be affixed in the space provided on the NEET PG 2023 admit card. The photograph must not be more than three months old. As per the National Board of Examination, the photograph must be “Minimum 35×45 mm (and not larger than the box printed on admit card for pasting the photograph) with at least 75 per cent area on the photograph should be occupied with the face & head of the candidate,"

The medical entrance exam test will be conducted in a single shift exam consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions with a duration of three and a half hours. Students must carry NEET PG 2023 admit cards to the exam centre to be allowed to appear in the test.

Advertisement

Candidates will have to attempt a paper of 200 questions in three and a half hours. The entry time to examination centres and commencement of registration for the test will begin at 7 AM. Entry at the examination centre will end at 8:30 AM. Candidates will be granted login access at 8:45 AM. The exam will start at 9 AM. The exam will end at 12:30 PM.

Before the end of the examination, aspirants will have the option to go through questions marked for ‘review’ once again. As for as the marking scheme for NEET PG 2023 is concerned, there will be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. Every correct response will carry 4 marks and for every incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted.

Despite multiple requests by NEET PG 2023 aspirants to postpone the exam, the National Medical Commission refused to refer the dates. Students even approached Supreme Court to delay the exam citing a lack of preparation time. However, the apex court refused to give any relief and NEET PG 2023 is being conducted on the pre-announced date.

Read all the Latest Education News here