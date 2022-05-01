NEET PG Admissions: MCC Cancels Results for Stray Counseling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the provisional results of the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) counselling, 2021, due to offline admissions of candidates by some colleges.

“It was brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS after the publication of Provisional Result of Stray Vacancy Round that some of the colleges had taken Offline admissions of the candidates allotted to them or had reinitialized the admission of candidates making their admissions ‘Null & Void’. Resultantly, the candidates were being shown as ‘Not Reported’ in Mop Up Round and their seats got reverted in the system for allotment in Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021," reads the MCC notification. It added, “To rectify the problem caused due to error of Institutes, the Provisional Result of PG Counselling 2021 is being withdrawn."

On April 30, MCC had issued a notice regarding all admissions in medical colleges to be made online. “All colleges or institutes are advised to ensure that the admissions of candidates allotted to their respective colleges are made ‘Online’(on intramcc portal) and Admission Letters are generated through intramcc portal." It added, “Admissions which are taken in Offline mode and admission letters not generated through intramcc portal will be considered ‘Null & Void’. Candidates should also ensure that their Admission Letters are generated online through portal provided by MCC to colleges."

Advertisement

The MCC will again process the seats for the stray vacancy round after deleting the seats reported offline, and a fresh provisional allotment result will be announced. The final result of the stray vacancy round will be published on May 2. The reporting deadline for this round has been extended till 5 pm on May 7, it added.

The notice recommended that candidates to regularly visit the official website of MCC to get fresh updates and more information on counselling and admission process.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.