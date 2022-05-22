NEET PG Aspirants Demand to Have Medical Entrance Twice a Year, AVBP Writes to Health Minister

After months long protest, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 was conducted today, May 21. However, the controversy around is the medical exam is not over yet. Now scores of NEET aspirants are demanding to conduct both UG and PG medical exam twice a year. Many aspirants have also taken to social media to raise similar demands.

Recently, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) members, met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on May 18, 2022, to raise these demands. During the meeting the student organisation also submitted a memorandum to the minister, as reported by media.

Meanwhile many NEET aspirants have also taken to social media to raise similar concerns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the memorandum that has been submitted to the Health Minister, reads, “Students across the country have gone through a period of uncertainty due to the problem caused because of the dates of NEET PG. We endeavour to provide ease to the students in the examination of NEET PG 2022. Students serve the country by joining the medical field as a pillar of society."

The memorandum further read, “We demand from the government that after considering all the subjects sensitively, students should be given one more opportunity and counselling for the year 2022 should be done only after the second chance examination. We also request the students that along with preparing for the exam, keep your morale strong."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.