NEET PG Aspirants Upset Over Counselling Postponement, Take to Twitter

Despite Supreme Court’s order to not postpone the medical counseling, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has pushed the dates by 15 days claiming that it will increase the number of seats offered at postgraduate medical colleges across India. This has left a large section of NEET PG aspirants upset, who have already waited for over three months for the counseling to begin. Many of them have taken to social media to raise their issues.

In May, the candidates had requested authorities to defer the exam by 40 days claiming it was coinciding with the ongoing counseling of NEET PG 2021. The aspirants had launched several protests and written to the Education Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, at that time the exam was held as per schedule claiming that any delay will push back the new academic session.

Aspirants are irked that if the counseling had to be delayed then they should have been given some more time to prepare too.

The NEET PG 2022 Counseling was going to start on September 1, 2022. The MCC, however, claimed that the National Medical Commission was granting Letters of Permit (LoPs) for raising the number of medical seats as of the current academic year, and as a result, the Counseling was postponed until the procedure was finished.

