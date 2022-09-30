NEET PG Candidates Worried Over Result Withdrawal, DGHSC Says 1 day's Delay Wouldn't Affect Schedule

After postgraduate medical aspirants claimed that the delay in the medical counselling process is causing them mental stress, the Directorate General of Health Services has assured students that this will not make much of an impact on their counselling schedule.

In a recent tweet, DGHS India said, “Due to software/web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling has been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of Students only; however, it is not going to affect the counselling schedule."

This comes after Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had withdrawn the round 1 seat allotment result soon after the declaration. The counselling had already started with a delay. The students had earlier demanded the exam be postponed. But that did not happen. The NEET PG 2022 results were also declared within 10 days of the exam. Counselling, on the other hand, began after months.

After the result was withdrawn after the delay in the start of counselling left aspirants appalled and took to Twitter to express their concerns. Taking to the social media platform, a Twitter user called it a “cruel joke" adding they have “no concern for the time and mental well-being of students."

Now, as per the new schedule, the NEET PG counselling process is expected to begin from October 1 for all central universities, deemed universities. It will follow 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 50 per cent state quota seats. Students can check the schedule at mcc.nic.in. This year’s exam was held on May 21 and the results were declared on June 1.

