NEET PG Counselling 2021 Deferred Till SC Decides Validity of EWS, OBC Reservation in AIQ

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2021 will not commence until the Supreme Court has decided on the validity of the centre’s decision to introduce reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ). The couselling process was scheduled to begin from today, October 25.

The central government on Monday assured SC the same. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that if the counselling process takes place before the top court takes a decision, the “students will be in a serious problem", reported Live Law.

“We will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise," Justice Chandrachud said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natarj gave the assurance to SC stating that if the counselling process begins from October 25, the entire process would be over if the court doesn’t interfere. He assured the same in the presence of senior advocate Arvind Datar who was representing the NEET PG 2021 aspirants.

“Mr. Datar has got the communication which was sent only to the colleges for the purpose of verification of seats. There is one more clarificatory notification which has been issued today. Otherwise, counselling will not begin unless the issue has been dealt with by the court somehow," ASG KM Nataraj said.

Justice Chandrachud also told Datar that he may feel free to approach the ASG if he any has issues regarding the NEET PG counselling. The bench also comprises Justices Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna.

The apex court had earlier expressed doubts regarding the validity of the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit set by the centre for EWS criteria. SC had sought responses on certain specific issues.

