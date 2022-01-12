NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Documents Needed to Begin Registrations, New Rules

NEET PG counselling 2021 LIVE updates: After a wait of months, protests, and a long-debated case in Supreme Court, the NEET PG counselling is beginning today at mcc.nic.in. The registration process beginning today will continue till January 17, 3 pm. Several rules have been changed this year. A total of four rounds will be held to fill seats across medical colleges. Read More
— Admit cards of NEET 2021
— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter
— Class 10 pass certificate
— Class 12 pass certificate
— Government-issued photo ID
— Passport size photos
— Caste certificate, if applicable
— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS
— Internship letter
— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI
“NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates" tweeted Mandaviya.
NEET counselling which was to begin in October has begun in January. The process was taken up on priority by SC after Centre’s request, this, however, is not as per schedule, claim medical students. The entire counselling takes two to three months to be completed, students have pointed that by the time the counselling is over, the third wave of Covid-19 may have affected many doctors and residents already.
MCC conducts Counselling for the following Institutions/Universities:
— 50% All India Quota seats of all states (participation of the Union Territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats).
— 100% seats (All India Quota seats + Institutional Quota seats) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ Central Institutes as per eligibility conditions as provided by the respective college/institute
— 100% seats of Deemed Universities
— 50% AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (wards of ESIC insured persons)
— Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part).
This year, the new reservation policy will be applicable. These counsellings are for the 50 per cent of seats across India that fall under the All India Quota. Under AIQ, 15 per cent of seats will be reserved for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC (non-creamy layer), 5 per cent for PwD, and 10 per cent for EWS candidates.
A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application or registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application or registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred, as per rules.
Candidates who have cleared the NEET PG entrance exam can start registering at mcc.nic.in from January 12, noon onwards. The registrations for the first round will remain active till January 17, 3 pm. The counselling process is held y the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This year, there will be four rounds to fill the postgraduate seats, as per the MCC.
The choice filling will remain active from January 13 to 17, up to 11:55 pm. The verification of candidates by respective universities will begin on January 18 and close on January 19. The seat allotment process will be held from January 20 to 21. The result will be released on January 22. The registration process for the second round will begin on February 1 and conclude on February 2, according to the schedule released by MCC.
The counselling could begin after Supreme Court’s order on the EWS quota. A section of doctors has opposed the quota in medical college admisisons. The SC too had asked the central govt to revisit the rationale on keeping Rs 8 lakh as the limit to avail the EWS quota. After protests from doctors who claimed they are overworked, the SC has allowed the counselling to begin with both EWs and OBC reservations, however, the EWS quota will be revisited in March.
Allowed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to commence the counselling process following the hearing on January 7 regarding the quota limit of Rs 8 lakh for EWS seats in medical colleges. With the NEET PG counselling already being delayed by months, students had been protesting for quite some time to begin the counselling process for admissions to PG medical courses.
