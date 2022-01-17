NEET PG Counselling 2021 Registrations Closing Today, Know How to Apply for Medical Colleges

The registration process for the NEET PG counselling 2021 is concluding today. Aspirants who have qualified the entrance test but have not registered for the counselling session can do so at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to register only once and no unregistered candidate will be considered for the counselling sessions, according to rules.

The medical seats across India in postgraduate courses will be disbursed through four counselling rounds. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has notified candidates that the NEET counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds including one mop up and one stray vacancy round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Register

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET PG

Step 3: Click on the online registration button

Step 4: Register using credentials verify

Step 5: Upload images, documents, fill form

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Needed

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

— Internship letter

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

After registrations, candidates will have to fill choices, implying, they will have to select the course or the college they wish to apply for. While creating the merit list, the MCC will select both choices as well as merit. The choice filling will remain active from January 13 to 17, up to 11:55 pm. The verification of candidates by respective universities will begin on January 18 and close on January 19.

The seat allotment process will be held from January 20 to 21. The result will be released on January 22. Candidates who got selected on the list will have to report to the colleges with documents from January 23 to 28. After document verification, candidates will get admissions. Those who do not want to select the seat allotted under the first list can wait for the next round.

