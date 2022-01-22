NEET PG Counselling 2021 Result Today, Selected Candidates to Reporting in Hybrid Mode

The result of the NEET PG counselling round 1 will be announced today by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In another first for the current batch of NEET PG candidates, the MCC has decided to conduct the document verification in hybrid mode. This provision has been offered due to the rising cases of covid-19 across the country.

Medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats who get selected, usually have to report physically to medical colleges to get their documents verified, this time, students can report to the colleges in hybrid mode.

The committee in its announcement said that candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 can report both online or in offline mode at the allotted college.

“Candidates who are opting for online reporting can join the allotted college by

sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of the seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents as mentioned in the information bulletin. Hence, the verification of documents of such candidates will be done by the college through scanned copies. However, kindly note that candidates who want to give willingness for Upgradation for Round-2 while retaining Round-1 seat, have to ‘Report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission," said the notification issued by MCC.

It added that, “All admissions made online will be deemed Provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of Physical Joining and medical fitness at the college."

To check whether or not they have made it to the merit list, candidates will have to check the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in. At the time of registration for the counselling process, the MCC website had crashed and many students had to wait for hours. To ensure a smoother process, candidates can keep their registration numbers handy.

The committee has asked all college authorities to generate “admission

letter online through intra-mcc portal for candidates reporting online and send one copy of admission letter to the candidate and endorse one copy to MCC on Email Id: pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com."

>Read|Postpone NEET PG 2022, Demand Aspirants as Dates Clash with Counselling Process

Further it added, “Email Id/ Phone Number of the principal/ nodal officer of college for online reporting should be displayed on respective college websites. Candidates can pay the requisite fees to the allotted college through their authorised portal to be notified in advance by the college authorities on the college website."MCC will release the round 1 merit list for NEET PG counselling 2021, on January 22 and applicants shortlisted can report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28.

