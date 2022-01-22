NEET PG Counselling 2021: Results out, Check at mcc.nic.in.

The result of the NEET PG counselling round 1 has been announced today on Saturday by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To check whether or not they have made it to the merit list, candidates will have to check the official website of MCC — mcc.nic.in.

At the time of registration for the counselling process, the MCC website had crashed and many students had to wait for hours. To ensure a smoother process, candidates can keep their registration numbers handy.

>Read|Postpone NEET PG 2022, Demand Aspirants as Dates Clash with Counselling Process

Advertisement

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to check allotment result?

Step 1. Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on NEET PG Counselling 2021 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be directed to a new webpage

Step 4. Enter your NEET PG credentials and login.

Step 5. Your NEET PG 2021 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Check your result status.

Step 7. If selected, download your allotment letter

In another first for the current batch of NEET PG candidates, the MCC has decided to conduct the document verification in hybrid mode. This provision has been offered due to the rising cases of covid-19 across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.