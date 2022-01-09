NEET PG Counselling 2021 to Begin on January 12

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2021 will begin from January 12, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has announced. This comes after the Supreme Court has allowed the Medical Counselling Commitee (MCC) to go ahead with the counselling process for the medical college PG seats. Students who have cleared the NEET PG will be eligible to register themselves at the MCC website at mcc.nic.in, once the application link is activated.

“NEET-PG counseling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates," tweeted Mandaviya.

Several NEET PG aspirants are saying that the counselling process has still been delayed. Resident doctors have been protesting across the country to expedite the entire process. The delay was caused after the Supreme Court expressed doubts on the central government’s decision to set Rs 8 lakh as the annual income limit to avail of EWS quota.

Commenting on Mandaviya’s post, aspirants have said that counselling process has still been delayed as it will take nearly two months to complete the entire process and many doctors may be infected by the Covid-19 by then.

“Still delayed..it takes nearly 2 months for the completion of counselling…till then covid might infect many doctors..Ultimately it is the lose of the health care system. I must say sir..this time your govt ruined itt..!!" wrote one user. (sic)

NEET PG 2021 counselling: Documents Required

— Admit cards of NEET 2021

— Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— Government-issued photo ID

— Passport size photos

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Marksheet of MBBS, BDS

— Internship letter

— Registration certificates issued by MCI of DCI

NEET PG 2021 counselling process

The medical counselling will be held in four. This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

All eligible candidates will have to register themselves using their name and date of birth and other required credentials. Candidates will have to choose the medical college and course they wish to apply for.

Based on their choice and ranks, students will be allocated colleges. A candidate will have to submit the admission fee and verify their documents to book a seat. They can float the seat and wait for the next round if they do not get a college of their choice. The vacant seats will be up for grabs in the next round.

MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats of all states, however, participation of the Jammu & Kashmir is subject to their contribution of seats, 100 per cent seats at central universities including BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, faculty of dentistry, and 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU/ I.P University, as well as 15 per cent of IP quota seats of ESIC will be filled.

